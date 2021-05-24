DeGate Achieves Market Cap of $24.48 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $24.48 million and $189,858.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00059583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.54 or 0.00386639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00193236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.37 or 0.00887811 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,995,774 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

