Desjardins Begins Coverage on Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF)

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Shares of Minera Alamos stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Minera Alamos has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.