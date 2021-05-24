Desjardins Weighs in on CAE Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for CAE in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAE. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

CAE opened at $29.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.31, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.83. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after buying an additional 15,200,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CAE by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $32,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.