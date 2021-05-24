Desjardins Weighs in on Pure Gold Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Gold Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$3.05 to C$2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of CVE PGM opened at C$1.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$667.70 million and a P/E ratio of -17.05. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

