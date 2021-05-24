DFI.Money Price Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1,862.19 or 0.04867167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $71.87 million and $91.21 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.82 or 0.00990114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.94 or 0.10512044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00084937 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.