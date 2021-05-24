DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $83.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

