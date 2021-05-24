DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $78.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $83.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

