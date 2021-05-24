DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $42.97

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.97, but opened at $41.66. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 2,839 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.77.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

