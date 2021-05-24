Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 34,052 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $71,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,891,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $42.73 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

