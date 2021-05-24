Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Franklin Resources worth $70,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.54 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. Barclays increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

