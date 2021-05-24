Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Franklin Resources worth $70,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BEN opened at $33.54 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. Barclays increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
