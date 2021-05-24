Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.38 Million Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.71% of Proto Labs worth $72,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

PRLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

NYSE PRLB opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.11.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

