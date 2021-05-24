Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $73.44 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $73,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 141,696 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,874 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 324,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $240.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.35. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

