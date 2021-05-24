Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $69,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 11,224.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of EIX opened at $58.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

