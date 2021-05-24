Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,195 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.64% of GameStop worth $74,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,429,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GameStop by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop stock opened at $176.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -52.30 and a beta of -2.09.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

