Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 342 by Analysts at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 342 ($4.47) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).

DLG stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 292 ($3.81). 1,721,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,623. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 298.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 307.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

