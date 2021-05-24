Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.70

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 54660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.54.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

