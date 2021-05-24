DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $193.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 0.81. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.21 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.