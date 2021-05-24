Dogecoin Market Cap Reaches $45.05 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion and approximately $6.57 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00459503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,735,173,721 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

