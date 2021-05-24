Doliver Advisors LP Has $6.07 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $57.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,402.38. 31,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,480. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,303.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,994.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

