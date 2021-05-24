Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 101 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.84.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

