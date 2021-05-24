Doliver Advisors LP Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $104.90. The stock had a trading volume of 192,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,016. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

