Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,324 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $162.33.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

