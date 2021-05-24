Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,169,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

NYSE D traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $78.23. 5,472,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

