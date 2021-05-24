Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $707.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce sales of $707.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.80 million and the highest is $712.00 million. Donaldson posted sales of $629.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $60.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

