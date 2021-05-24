DoubleVerify (DV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect DoubleVerify to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DV stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.