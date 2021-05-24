DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $140.67 on Monday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.