Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. Research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

