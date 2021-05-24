Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $46.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.29. 1,298,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,596. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

