Dynamic Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $15.39 million and approximately $30,705.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38,741.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.35 or 0.06794589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $737.50 or 0.01903613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00467298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00187438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.71 or 0.00647136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.00457438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00366231 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

