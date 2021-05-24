Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 197,356 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 197,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 17,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 46,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,335,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,016,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

