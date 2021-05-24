Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. ING Groep has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $13.55.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

