Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 10,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 26,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

NYSE HON opened at $223.20 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $232.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.16 and a 200 day moving average of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.