Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical accounts for 3.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $125.91. 1,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,412. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,042 shares of company stock valued at $24,684,110 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

