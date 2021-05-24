Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,042 shares of company stock valued at $24,684,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $124.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.64. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $130.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

