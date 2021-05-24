easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 975.95 ($12.75). The stock had a trading volume of 724,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,575. The firm has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,007.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 880.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.