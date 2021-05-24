eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,189 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in eBay by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 52,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.38. The company had a trading volume of 283,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

