ECOSC (ECU) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded up 62.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ECOSC has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. ECOSC has a market cap of $983,064.75 and $15,314.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ECOSC

ECOSC is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

ECOSC Coin Trading

