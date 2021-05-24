Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 11,224.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Edison International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

