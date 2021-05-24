Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,968 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 46,005 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

NASDAQ EA opened at $140.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

