Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.08. 2,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.26 and its 200 day moving average is $231.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $155.65 and a twelve month high of $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

