Element Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.6% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 12,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PYPL traded up $4.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.58. The company had a trading volume of 98,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,387. The company has a market cap of $300.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

