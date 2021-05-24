Element Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,898 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.94. 103,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,816,071. The firm has a market cap of $399.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.