Element Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $908,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LKQ by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LKQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $50.29. 9,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

