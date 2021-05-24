Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,134,811. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $590.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

