Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,109 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

