Elitium (EUM) Price Tops $4.02 on Top Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00010731 BTC on major exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $121.00 million and approximately $860,307.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.75 or 0.00957233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.81 or 0.09909345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084292 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

