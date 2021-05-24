Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.30.

DAVA stock opened at $97.38 on Thursday. Endava has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Endava by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

