Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

GMVHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104. Entain has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.