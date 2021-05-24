EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0193

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $109,827.00 and approximately $48,447.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

