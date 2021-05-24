Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.99 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock opened at $216.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.33. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.